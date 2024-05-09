Pintu Dash may spring a Surprise in Berhampur

By Sagar Satapathy
Pintu Dash Berhampur

When former Berhampur Mayor Siba Shankar Dash (Pintu) entered the poll arena as an Independent candidate from Berhampur Assembly constituency, it was expected that he would end up by getting 10,000-12,000 votes while denting the prospects of BJP.

Related Posts

Nitin Gadkari to address Public Meeting in Krushnaprasad

Many BJD Leaders are in contact with us: BJP

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, he is getting tremendous response during his campaign, especially from women and youth voters. With age on his side, Pintu is making strong inroads into the BJD votes too.

If he keeps up the momentum and gets more traction, a strong triangular contest can’t be ruled out, and results can go either way. Siba Shankar Dash, who recently got expelled from BJP is fighting against BJD leader Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chyau Pattnaik and BJP candidate K Anil Kumar.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.