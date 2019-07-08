Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Much needed relief for Padma Shri Awardees

By TNI Bureau
Daitari-Naik
TNI Bureau: Thanks to a vigilant media that highlighted the plight of Padma Shri Daitari Naik, the 70-year-old ‘Canal Man’ in Keonjhar district, the Odisha Government has taken a decision to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to economically weaker Padma Shri awardees in the State – a right move forward.

On the basis of reports filed by District Collectors, the Government has identified 39 living Padma Shri awardees in Odisha. Only a few out of these people are having a tough time to earn their livelihood. All those personalities will get assistance so that they don’t face any further hardship.

TNI Bureau
