Nitin Gadkari to address Public Meeting in Krushnaprasad

TNI Bureau: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will visit Odisha today to attend BJP’s Vijay Setu Sankalp Samavesh at Krushnaprasad and Pipili of Puri district.

According to State BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra, Nitin Gadkari will land at around 12 PM in Bhubaneswar airport. Then he go to Puri in a helicopter to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings between 1 PM and 1.30 PM.

Later, he will address two public gatherings at Krushnaprasad under Brahmagiri Assembly segment in Puri Lok Shabha seat and seek votes for the party candidates, added Mohapatra.

During his address, the Union Minister is expected speak about the double engine government in Odisha.

He is also likely to point out how due to non-cooperation of BJD, there have been hindrances in the development of highways projects in the state.

It is to be noted there that the much-awaited Satapada-Janhikuda Road connectivity project in Brahmagiri Assembly constituency of Puri district got the Minister’s nod earlier this year.

The Minister granted the construction of a road connecting Satapada and Janhikuda following the intervention of Sambit Patra and Upasana Mohapatra, who narrated the Minister about the difficulties people face in the water-ways due to the absence of road connectivity between the two places.

While Sambit Patra is contesting the election from Puri Lok Sabha constituency, Upasana is fighting from the Brahmagiri assembly segment.