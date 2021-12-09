Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: All you need to know

Insight Bureau: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are just hours away from tying the knot. The couple celebrated haldi and sangeet on Wednesday, December 8. Vicky and Katrina’s family and friends are in Six Senses Fort Barwara to bless the couple on their new beginning. Now, a video from the wedding venue has gone viral. It is said to be from the welcome party where performers are seen dancing to the song Khawaja Mere Khwaja.

Last night, Katrina Kaif danced to her popular numbers Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawani with her sisters, while Vicky Kaushal sang Teri Ore for his ladylove. Now, an inside video of the venue has gone viral, which is said to be from one of the pre-wedding festivities. In the video, performers can be seen dancing to the song Khwaja Mere Khwaja, with fireworks in the background.

The couple then made their way to Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding will have little Bollywood presence due to the hotel rules owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Katrina and Vicky will host a grand reception in Mumbai for all their industry friends later.