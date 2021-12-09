Police to probe into Violence during BJP Yuva Morcha Rally

Insight Bureau: Odisha Police to launch probe into the violence during BJP Yuva Morcha Rally in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP took out massive rally from State BJP headquarters towards Odisha Assembly demanding CBI probe and the removal of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra from the State Cabinet over his involvement in Mamita Meher murder case.

On the way to the Odisha Assembly, the activists scuffled with police. After they were stopped and detained by the police, the BJYM members went on a rampage and resorted to stone pelting. The Police jawan also reiterated.

Several BJYM karyakartas, Police Personnel and journalists were injured in the protest. At least 10 police vehicles were damaged during the violence.