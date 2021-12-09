TNI Morning News Headlines – December 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 270 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 159 quarantine and 111 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 124 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satpathy, his Driver test positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of the global scale technical ammonium nitrate complex of Smartchem technologies at Tata Steel SEZ, Gopalpur.

➡️ Odia Jawan Rana Pratap Das, a native of Talcher was one of the 13 people who lost their lives in the tragic IAF helicopter crash.

➡️ Biju Chhatra Janata Dal takes out bike rally in Bhubaneswar protesting against oil & natural gas price hike & rising rates of essential commodities.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,419 new COVID-19 cases, 8,251 recoveries, and 159 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A total 130.39 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ IAF Orders Inquiry In CDS Chopper Crash, informs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament.

➡️ Military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu: Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington; his health condition is critical but stable.

➡️ Lok Sabha observes two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

➡️ The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be performed with full military honours.

➡️ Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed yesterday with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat has been recovered from the site.