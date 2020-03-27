UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus

TNI Bureau: After Prince Charles, it’s the turn of Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was confirmed by Boris in a video message. Boris Johnson appealed the people to stay at home, take all precautions, save themselves as well as others. He confirmed that he would continue to lead the UK Government’s response against the deadly virus.

The UK PM confirmed that he has developed mild symptoms, but tested positive for Coronavirus. He became the first PM in the world to test positive for the virus. Earlier, Spanish Deputy PM Carmen Calvo had tested positive yesterday.

Ironically, Boris Johnson did not practice social distancing in the last few days and kept meeting people and maintained close contacts.

Coronavirus positive cases have significantly risen in UK in the last few days with the total number of cases at 11,658 and 578 deaths.