Naveen announces Rs 2,200 crore Corona Assistance Package

TNI Bureau: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a comprehensive Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for the poor and vulnerable sections of the society, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced a Rs 2,200 crore Corona Assistance package.

The package will cover all beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS), all beneficiaries under various Social Security schemes and Construction Workers. The CM again appealed the people to stay at home and save lives.

👉 94 lakh beneficiaries under PDS to be allocated Rs 1,000 each. Rs 940 crore will be spent on it.

👉 48 lakh families under various Social Security schemes will get 4 months of allowances in advance. Rs 932 crore will be spent towards it.

👉 22 lakh construction workers in the state will get Rs 1,500 each. Rs 330 crore will be spent on it.