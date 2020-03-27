WATCH: Odisha enforces Social Distancing Measures

English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau:  As we can see reports coming from various districts of the state, the authorities are effectively enforcing social distancing measures, leaving no chances to combat COVID19 outbreak.

Whether District Administrations in Ganjam and Puri or any other parts of the State including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Balasore, Khurda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Koraput, the authorities with the help of police officials.

The videos and photos below have strengthed the belief that if we enforce and adhere to social distancing norms strictly, we can definitely fight the Coronavirus menace. The battle has just begun.

