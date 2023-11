The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which State will determine the Political Outcome in 2024 General Elections?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 45 respondents, 38 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Uttar Pradesh will determine the Political Outcome in 2024 General Elections while while 3 people voted saying that Maharashtra and Odisha will determine the Political Outcome in 2024 General Elections, 1 voted for Bihar.