Nifty surpasses 20,000, Sensex gains 727 pts in the closing bell

Benchmark indices closed on a strong note, with Nifty surpassing 20,000 for the first time since September 20, 2023. The Sensex gained 727.71 points (1.10%) to reach 66,901.91, while the Nifty rose by 206.90 points (1.04%) to 20,096.60.

Notably, 1828 shares advanced, 1706 declined, and 123 remained unchanged.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Top Nifty gainers included Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Axis Bank, Wipro, and Tata Motors. All major sectors, except realty, saw gains, with auto, bank, IT, and oil & gas up by 1 percent each.

The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.8 percent, and the smallcap index increased by 0.4 percent.