IMD predicts Cyclone over Bay of Bengal on Dec 2

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cyclone over Bay of Bengal on December 2 and issued rainfall and wind warnings.

The weatherman said that yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea at 8.30 AM of today.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on 30 November, the weather department said adding that thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around 2nd December.

Weather Warnings:

• No weather warnings for Odisha state during next 5days (Valid up to 8.30 AM of December 4, 2023).

Fishermen Warnings:

• No fishermen warnings during next 5days for Odisha coast.

However, under the influence of above system, Squally wind speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over central Bay of Bengal adjoining to southwest Bay of Bengal from December 1 evening and is likely to become 45 to 55kmph gusting to 65 kmph on 2nd December morning .Sea conditions likely to be rough to very rough on December 1 and becoming very rough to high from December 2.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Central Bay of Bengal from December 1 and Whoever out at sea are advised to return to coast by December 1.

The system is under continuous surveillance and the next update will be issued tomorrow, November 30, 2023.