TNI WhatsApp Poll: Debate on Tribal Land Purchase

By Sagarika Satapathy
The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Do You Support Odisha Govt’s Decision to allow ST (Scheduled Tribe) People to transfer their Land to Non-Tribals in Scheduled Areas?

Out of 40 respondents, 33 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Odisha Government’s decision to allow ST (Scheduled Tribe) people to transfer their Land to Non-Tribals in Scheduled Areas is a right decission while 7 people voted saying that Odisha Government’s decision to allow ST people to transfer their Land to Non-Tribals is not a right decission.

