TNI Morning News Headlines – November 16, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Deep depression likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm tomorrow; no impact of cyclone on Odisha: IMD Bhubaneswar Scientist Uma Shankar Das.
➡️ Jharsuguda-Bengaluru direct flight service by IndiGo begins.
➡️ BJD MLA Rajendra Sahoo accused of submitting forged certificates.
➡️ One labourer dies, 2 others sustain critical injuries in a blast due to suspected leakage in gas pipe inside Subham Steel Plant in Rourkela.
➡️ Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to American millionaire Neville Roy Singham in connection with the NewsClick terror case.
➡️ Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Efforts underway to rescue trapped workers; help from Thai cave and other experts sought by State government. Heavy machine airlifted from Delhi to speed up rescue oporation.
➡️ Depression intensifies into deep depression; to cross Bangladesh coast on November 18: IMD.
➡️ IDF allows fuel truck to enter Gaza for 1st time since breakout of war.
➡️ Sensex declines 168.91 points to 65,507.02 in early trade; Nifty dips 48.45 points to 19,627.
➡️ Rupee declines by 9 paise to 83.18 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meet near San Francisco to establish working relationship.
