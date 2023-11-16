TNI Evening News Headlines – November 16, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Uttarakhand tunnel mishap: 5 Odias among 40 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district.
➡️ Cyclone formation likely over Bay of Bengal around November 17-18.
➡️ Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Incident: Dhiren Nayak of Mayurbhanj district communicates with relatives through a pipe.
➡️ Repair of Puri Srimandir Nata Mandap to begin from tomorrow, informs chief administrator of the SJTA.
➡️ Divyang woman from the Kutra area in Sundargarh district found crawling to bank to withdraw pension, gets tricycle.
➡️ 17 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a couple in Nimapali village of Jajpur.
➡️ India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ begins.
➡️ Pollution level in Delhi remains in the ‘Severe’ category.
➡️ 37 enemy properties of Pakistanis across Uttar Pradesh auctioned for Rs 6 crore.
➡️ Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy cremated in Lucknow.
➡️ Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the President’s Standard of Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️ NASA and ISRO gearing up to launch joint mission ‘NISAR’ to map globe every 12 days in the early 2024.
➡️ ICC World Cup 2023: David Miller’s century powers South Africa to 212/10 against Australia.
➡️ South Africa set a target of 213 runs for Australia in the second semi-final match.
