The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who will win ICC World Cup 2023?

Out of 53 respondents, 45 persons opined that India will win ICC World Cup 2023, 5 persons have given in favour of the opinion that South Africa will win ICC World Cup while 2 voted for Australia and 1 for New Zealand as the winner of ICC World Cup 2023.