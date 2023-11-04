Tutu Nayak sent to Judicial Custody; Bail Hearing on Monday

TNI Bureau: Odia filmmaker Sanjay Nayak, aka Tutu Nayak who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a female journalist in Bhubaneswar, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The court has decided to hear his bail petition on Monday.

Despite the apology offered by Tutu Nayak in a WhatsApp message after he failed to reach journalist Debasmita Rout over phone, the female journo met the DCP this morning and filed the complaint again.

Later, Tutu Nayak was picked up from Cuttack and brought to Kharabela Nagar Police Station, giving him no room to seek any legal remedies. Tutu was questioned and then arrested.

Director Sudhakar Basant, who visited the Kharabela police station, wondered why Tutu was not given a chance when they were trying for a mutual compromise. He also said that since Tutu had already apologised and there was no malicious intent, he should have given some time.

Prior to Tutu Nayak’s arrest, the State Commission for Women had suo motu registered a case in this connection. Chairperson Minati Behera had written a letter to the DCP to look into the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

The Odisha Women in Media Forum met DCP Prateek Singh, seeking an impartial probe into the matter.

Later, in a statement, Nayak claimed that the allegation was false and fabricated.