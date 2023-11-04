Slapgate: Producer Tutu Nayak Arrested

TNI Bureau: Ollywood producer Tutu Nayak has been arrested in charges of slapping and misbehaving with a woman journalist Debasmita Rout.

Kharavela Nagar police arrested Nayak following interrogating him over the issue. Earlier, police had picked him to the police station for interrogation.

Debasmita had yesterday alleged that she was slapped by producer Tutu Nayak. She filed a police complaint. Based on the complaint, cops initiated an investigation into the matter. They verified the footages of the CCTV cameras installed at the spot of the incident.

Tutu later clarified on the incident and tendered an apology to the journo. Although it did not look like a case of assault, Tutu drew flak for ‘inappropriate touch’ to a woman in public.

He was arrested under different sections 354, 294, 341 and 323 of the IPC.