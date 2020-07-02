Thailand Model of running Schools amid Corona Crisis

TNI Bureau: Thailand, which has successfully contained the COVID-19 outbreak and reporting very less cases, has taken strong measures to safeguard the kids as the schools reopen.

The kids are happy as they are back in the classroom after a long gap. But, things have changed drastically. The freedom has been lost. The sight of Teachers and Students wearing face masks and shields, using hand sanitizers and maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters from each other, is a rare one, which never happened earlier.

The classrooms have been reorganized, with desks in neat rows and facing forwards. A lot of safety measures have been taken. More 👇

It’s mandatory for the staff and students to wear face masks throughout the school campus. Anyone found with a temperature equal to or more than 99.5 degrees body temperature, will be sent home immediately. Face shields have also been provided to pupils.

Hand washing stations have been installed in the classroom, library, toilet and office. Makeshift cubicles (made of cardboard ballot boxes and other materials) have been installed to ensure social distancing in classrooms.

Thailand has reported only 3,179 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 3,059 have recovered so far. The country has reported 58 fatalities. Currently, Thailand has just 62 Coronavirus active cases.