What is Subhadra Yojana under Modi Guarantee; Know Details

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised to launch its much successful ‘Subhadra Yojana’ in Odisha under which it will provide a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to each woman if comes to power.

The ‘Subhadra Yojana’ was one of the major promises the saffron party made in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (election manifesto) for the upcoming twin election in the state.

According to party’s national president JP Nadda, the scheme is aimed at empowering women through financial assistance and the women can encash the voucher over a period of two years and use the money for their family.

It is to be noted here that the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ was a very successful scheme of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

BJP is confident of penetrating into the women voters and break BJD’s prime strength with this initiative.

Apart from this, BJP also promised promised to increase the salary of anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers to Rs 12,000 and Rs 8,000 per month respectively.

Nadda also assured to create 25 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Odisha by 2027 and over 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029 by developing an industrial corridor connecting Rourkela, Sambalpur, Paradeep and Dhamra by 2027.

The other two major promises the saffron party made was it will procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal and ensure the payment is transferred to farmers within 48 hours through DBT and implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme within 100 days of coming to power.