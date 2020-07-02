Odisha to conduct Plasma Therapy to treat COVID-19 Patients

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government is all set to conduct Plasma Therapy to treat COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Naba Das directed authorities to constitute a technical committee to look into the modalities.

Initially, Plasma Bank will be set up at S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack, SUM & KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure where plasma from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient is transfused to a coronavirus patient.

With the highest recovery rate, State Government believes that recovered patients will come forward to donate their plasma.

Earlier, Remdesivir and FabiFlu got the nod for COVID-19 treatment in Odisha.