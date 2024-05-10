Narendra Modi sets Focus on Odisha

While holding a mega roadshow with more than one lakh crowd in Bhubaneswar, PM Narendra Modi exuded confidence that BJP is going to form the next government in Odisha. Odisha will witness a big turning point soon, he claimed.

Modi accused BJD of being detached from the ground realities and said it remains oblivious to people’s grievances. Modi further added that BJD has totally misunderstood the great culture and ethos of Odisha.

Modi had earlier announced June 10 as the date of swearing-in of a BJP CM in Odisha. Odia Asmita remains the major poll plank and VK Pandian is being constantly targeted. As CM Naveen Patnaik’s stature and power have been diluted at the governance level, people don’t seem to be very enthused about the BJD anymore.

However, BJD has a strong organisational base and is way ahead of BJP in managing booths and other resources that hold the key to winning elections. In addition, they have the strong administrative control. BJP is banking on massive anti-incumbency, strong under-current, experience of central leaders and ‘Modi Magic’.

2024 is definitely going to be a different ball game with Modi deploying more central leaders in the state to recreate Tripura and Assam in Odisha.