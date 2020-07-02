55 COVID-19 Cases from Cancer Hospital in Cuttack; 11 from SCB

TNI Bureau: In a shocking development, 55 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack. They included 18 Cancer Patients and 36 Attendants of the Patients. A nurse had also tested positive today.

Earlier too, 4 patients, an attendant, an Aahar Centre staff and two nurses at the same Cancer Hospital had tested positive for Coronavirus. At least 71 positive cases have been reported from the same hospital in the last 9 days. The Cancer Centre has been sealed.

It all started when two nurses had come in contact with a cancer patient from Ganjam district who later tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, 11 positive cases have been reported from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today.

These 66 COVID-19 positive cases from two top hospitals in Cuttack tonight, have sent shockwaves across the state.