TNI Evening News Headlines – May 10, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar today. PM Modi will address 3 public meetings in Odisha tomorrow.
➡️Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public meeting at Ranpur.
➡️Centre approved a project for the construction of an airport at Paradip with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at a rally in Puri yesterday.
➡️Odisha celebrates agrarian festival of Akshaya Tritiya; construction of Puri Ratha Jatra chariots commenced.
➡️BJP’s national vice-president and Kendrapara’s Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda files nomination.
➡️Odisha BJP Chief and party’s Chandbali Assembly candidate Manmohan Samal files nomination.
➡️IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for several districts till the next 5 days.
➡️12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
➡️Supreme Court ordered release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on interim bail in the excise policy case till June 1.
➡️SC bars Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal will not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/ approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
➡️Supreme Court disposed a plea filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking release in view of the elections.
➡️Bomb threat emails sent to Ahmedabad schools; Ahmedabad Police said they have detected a “Pakistan link”.
➡️EC rejects Kharge’s charges of mismanagement, delay in release of voter turnout data.
➡️NEET aspirant beaten to death by girl’s family in Rajasthan.
➡️ISRO successfully conducts long-duration hot tests of Additive Manufactured Liquid Engine.
➡️Sensex climbs 260.30 points to settle at 72,664.47; Nifty rises 97.70 points to 22,055.20.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.50 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Israel’s war on Gaza: More than 100,000 Palestinians flee Rafah.
➡️Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump has been selected as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention. He will debut on the political stage in July.
