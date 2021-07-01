Soumya dares Naveen to produce White Paper on Covid Deaths

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader, Khandapada MLA and Editor of Sambad Daily, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik continues to put his government on back foot. He fired a fresh salvo today and asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to come clean on the issue of Covid deaths.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, in his Editorial ‘Ama Ghara Ra Halchal’, sought to expose the government and the system, rejecting the Covid death toll being published by the government. “The actual figures are far more higher than what the government. Fudging the Covid data does not help anyone,” he wrote.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik went a step further to criticise the governance model of Odisha Government and wondered why such a mess is being created and at whose behest. He dared CM Naveen Patnaik to come up with a White Paper on Covid deaths in the State saying truth can’t be hidden for long and it will come out someday.

“Naveen Patnaik has nothing to worry about. He does not have to hide anything. He is the most popular leader of the State and enjoys full support of the common people. He remains invincible and No. 1. Then what makes him suppress the truth? Is he being wrongly advised? In this government, the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing. If he is not aware of the truth, it’s the responsibility of media to make him informed. And, that’s what we are doing,” wrote Soumya Ranjan.

“The Media will play the role of ‘Third Eye’ and make the CM aware of the truth that is being suppressed by his officers while the workers and leaders don’t find the opportunity to share those with him. Whoever listens to the bitter truth and criticism, becomes stronger and courageous,” he added.