COVID Vaccination- Myths and Facts

TNI Bureau: There have been media reports expressing concerns about infertility among individuals of reproductive age as a result of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as whether COVID-19 vaccine is safe for lactating women.



In FAQs posted on the COVID 19 website, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) clarified that none of the available vaccines affects fertility in men or women, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and then in humans to see if they have any such side effects.



Vaccines are only approved for use once their safety and efficacy have been proven. Furthermore, in order to dispel the widespread belief that COVID-19 immunisation causes infertility in men and women, the Indian government has said that there is no scientific proof that COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility in men or women. The vaccinations were discovered to be both safe and efficacious.



Dr. N K Arora, Chairperson of the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), addressed these concerns and claims in a recent interview. He further said that during the administration of the Polio vaccination in India and overseas, disinformation was spread that children who received the vaccine would experience infertility in the future.



He reassured that all vaccinations are subjected to extensive scientific testing and that none of them have this type of side effect. The National Expert Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC) has likewise advised the COVID-19 vaccine for all lactating women, describing it as safe and stating that breastfeeding should not be interrupted or paused before or after the vaccination.