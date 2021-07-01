Dr. Aiswarya Biswal’s Book ‘Fall of Love’ launched in Delhi

The book "Fall of Love" penned by National Secretary of BJP women's wing Dr. Aiswarya Biswal in New Delhi.

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:   Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with BJP Mahila Morcha President Smruti Pattnaik launched the book “Fall of Love” penned by National Secretary of BJP women’s wing Dr. Aiswarya Biswal in New Delhi.

Among others, Dharmendra Pradhan’s wife Mridula Thakur, newly appointed National Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, Aiswarya Biswal and National Social Media In-charge of BJP Mahila Morcha, Sujata Sabat Padhy were present on the occasion.

