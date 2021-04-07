SJTA to set up Air-Conditioned First Aid Centre near Puri Jagannath Temple

TNI Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to setup an air-conditioned First Aid Centre near Puri Jagannath Temple on April 14, on the occasion of Mahabishuva Sankranti.

Medical exigencies of visitors/devotees/servitors will be attended at the First Aid Centre while the emergency cases will be referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, informed the SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar.

The centre will be manned by adequate medical staff & stocked with sufficient medical supplies with the help of District Headquarters Hospital.