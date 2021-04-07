TNI Morning News Headlines – April 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 791 fresh COVID-19 cases. Daily COVID 19 cases in Sundargarh crosses 100-mark with 147 fresh cases followed by Khordha (118).

➡️ COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,923 in Odisha as one more succumbed to COVID 19 in Puri.

➡️ Air-conditioned First Aid Centre to be inaugurated near Puri Jagannath Temple on April 14.

➡️ Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty blessed with baby boy.

➡️ Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath tests COVID 19 positive.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on World Health Day today.

India News

➡️ India records highest daily spike in COVID 19 with 1,15,736 new COVID 19 cases, 59,856 discharges, and 630 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,28,01,785 including 8,43,473 active cases, 1,17,92,135 cured cases & 1,66,177 deaths.

➡️ 25,14,39,598 samples tested for COVID 19, up to 6th April. Of these, 12,08,329 samples were tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Bijapur attack: Maoists claim that 24 security personnel lost lives, 31 injured & 1 in their custody.

➡️ The projection of real GDP growth for 2021-22 is retained at 10.5%.

➡️ Fresh lending of Rs 50,000 crores will be provided to all India financial institutions: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

➡️ RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance; Reverse repo rate stands at 3.35%.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India will support the market with adequate liquidity.

➡️ RBI extends enhanced interim ways and means advances of Rs 51,560 crore to states till September.

➡️ Delhi High Court has ruled that wearing a face mask is compulsory whether one person is sitting in car or more.

➡️ Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari brought back to Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail from Punjab prison.

➡️ Kumbh Mela: Rishikesh’s Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex to be set up as COVID care centre.

➡️ BJP objects to Shruti Haasan’s entry into the polling booth when the ‘model code of conduct’ was in force yesterday.

➡️ Sensex opens 130 points up, currently trading at 49,331; Nifty at 14,731.

World News

➡️ The Reality Star and businesswomen Kim Kardashian has made it to the billionaire list according to Forbes.

➡️ Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India per year.

➡️ IPL 2021: Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams’s second COVID 19 test report come positive, says Royal Challengers Bangalore.