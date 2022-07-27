Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s “Emergency”

By Sagarika Satapathy
Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency"
139

Insight Bureau:  Actor Shreyas Talpade will portray the role of young Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial ‘Emergency’, the maker announced on Wednesday.

Apart from directing the film, Kangana will be playing the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Veteran Actor Anupam Kher will portray the character of Bharat Ratna awardee Jayaprakash Narayan.

Related Posts

KISS Students achieve 100% Result in +2 Exam

Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar seeks steps to curb LWE in…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Invoking articles 352 and 356 of the Indian Constitution in 1975, Indira Gandhi granted herself extraordinary powers and launched a massive crackdown on civil rights and political opposition. The Government used police forces across the country.

Vijayaraje Scindia, Jayaprakash Narayan, Raj Narain, Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, Jivatram Kripalani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Arun Jaitley, Madhu Dandavate and other protest leaders were immediately arrested.

Vajpayee was lodged in the Bengaluru central prison in the city centre for 19 months from June 26, 1975 to January 1977.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.