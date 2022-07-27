KISS Students achieve 100% Result in +2 Exam

Insight Bureau: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has posted an impressive performance by achieving 100% result in +2 Science and Commerce Examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The results were declared today.

The School, which offers free and quality education to tribal students, has won accolades for maintaining its stirring achievement year after year.

Minakshi Mallick topped in School in Science by securing 88% marks, while Pitabas Tiaka topped in Commerce by securing 80% marks. As many as 31 students from particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) passed in the Science stream, out of which 18 have passed in the first division. In the commerce stream, 18 PVTGs students passed, out of which 11 passed with first division marks.

Minakshi, who hails from a very poor family from Baliguda of Kandhamal district, was the district topper in the 10th board examination. Keeping in view of her talent, intellectuals and district administration of Kandhamal district had requested Kandhamal MP and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta to help Minakshi in perusing her higher education on a better platform like KISS. She was admitted to KISS in the +2 science stream. This year she also appeared NEET examination aiming to be a doctor.

Dr. Samanta congratulated Minakshi and expressed his profound joy over her performance. He also congratulated the other students and said that one can achieve his/her goal by strong determination and dedication. Students and teachers of KISS have got success due to their strong determination and dedication.