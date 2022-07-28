Morning News Insight – July 28, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1030 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 179 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 227, Khordha 164 and Mayurbhanj 110 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6974. Samples Tested – 20,813. Daily TPR – 4.95%.

🔸 Puri is all set to get a ‘Greenfield Airport’ soon. The ambitious project is likely to be operational in the next two years, informed Puri District Collector Samarth Verma.

🔸 Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Manas Mangaraj has been elected as the Member of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). 🔸 India reports 20,557 new Covid 19 cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,46,323. 🔸 TMC General Secretary Ku nal Ghosh demands expulsion of Minster Partha Chatterjee from the party. Party spokesperson Riju Dutta endorses the demand.

🔸 Additional cash of Rs 15 crore, recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. Counting of cash underway. A few days ago, Rs 21 crore cash recovered from her before her arrest.

🔸 5G spectrum auction enters Day 3, received bids worth Rs 1.5 trillion so far. 🔸 Rupee rises 11 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade. 🔸 Indian stock indices extend gains, Sensex up 1 pc in early trade. 🔸 Indian wrestler Suraj Vashishth wins first ever gold meda l in the Greco-Roman U-17 World Championship in Rome.

🔸 Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh selected as the second flagbearer for Team India for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

🔸 India beat West Indies by 119 runs (D/L method) in the 3rd ODI to win Series 3-0. Player of the Series – Shubman Gill.

🔸 Nearly a million under lockdown in Wuhan after 4 Covid cases detected.