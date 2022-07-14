Kangana Ranaut to portray ‘Indira Gandhi’ in ‘Emergency’

Insight Bureau: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has begun shooting for her much-awaited movie ‘Emergency’.

The actress plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana took to social media on Thursday to share the teaser of her next directorial.

The actress looks unrecognisable as Indira, and has stunned fans with the transformation.

The film ‘Emergency’ is based on the Emergency, which was declared by the then PM Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975 which was lasted till 21 March 1977.

During this period, civil liberties were suspended. Most of Indira Gandhi’s political opponents were imprisoned and the press was censored. Several other human rights violations were also reported.

It is often referred as one of the most controversial periods of independent India’s history.