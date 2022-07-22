Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in ‘EMERGENCY’

Insight Bureau: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to play the role of revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial venture ‘EMERGENCY’.

J.P. Narayan, popularly known as Lok Nayak, was an activist, theorist, socialist and political leader. He is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In 1999, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his social service.

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film ‘EMERGENCY’ is based on the Emergency in India imposed by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975 which went down as one of the most notorious events in Indian history. It curtailed restrictions on civil liberties, press freedom and human rights.

Kangana also features in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.