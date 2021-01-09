Shilpa Shirodkar gets Covid Vaccine

TNI Bureau: Actress Shilpa Shirodkar became the first Bollywood celebrity to get Covid-19 vaccine. She got the dose in UAE.



The 51-year-old actress received the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday, and the next dose is scheduled after 21 days.



Shirodkar has stated her clear faith in science. She has recently posted a selfie on Instagram where she is seen wearing a mask with a small bandage on her upper arm. The caption of the picture read “Vaccinated and safe! The new normal… here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE. ”



The actress who gave a number of hits like “Hum”, ” Aankhen”, “Kishen Kanhaiya”, in the 1990s, has said that there were no hesitation in her mind and she spoke to her family and her sister, actress Namrata Shirodkar, who encouraged her to go ahead.



She has also stated that the vaccination system in UAE is quite hassle free and easy. Her daughter and husband are scheduled for the first dose of the vaccine next week.



However, Shirodkar doesn’t forget to mention that getting vaccinated does not mean that the safety precautions can be put aside. She herself is going to still follow all the protocols and urges others to do the same. The masks, sanitizers, social distancing still has to continue for sometime.