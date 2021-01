TNI Bureau: As many as 26 Teachers and 2 Students tested positive for Covid-19 at various schools in Gajapati district, triggering the panic button all over the State.

The development came a day after Schools for Class X and XII reopened after a long gap of 9 months.

The teachers and students have been barred from attending the classes. All of them are said to be asymptomatic.

Out of 26 Covid positive teachers, 21 are from Mohana Block.