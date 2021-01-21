Serum Institute Fire: Poonawalla reassures Nation

TNI Bureau: The Nation expressed deep grief and pain at the loss of lives at Serum Institute Fire incident. President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi have offered their condolences. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla has reassured the nation that Covid Vaccine production won’t be halted.

Poonawalla has expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of the departed. 5 people had died in the fire mishap. However, he also issued a reassuring statement.

“I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia ,” he tweeted earlier today.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to an unfortunate fire at the @SerumInstIndia. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest,” said PM Narendra Modi.

“The loss of lives in a fire accident at the Serum Institute of India in Pune is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” tweets President Ram Nath Kovind.