Serum Institute Fire: 5 Dead; Vaccines Safe

TNI Bureau: A fire broke out at the Terminal Gate of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune. 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to control the fire. At least 5 people died in the incident.

The fire was reported at the under-construction building at Serum Institute of India in Pune. Vaccines and the vaccine manufacturing plant are safe

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India took place at Manjari Plant. So, it won’t affect the production of vaccine.

I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia. Thank you very much @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021