WATCH: Adar Poonawalla takes Covid Vaccine

TNI Bureau: Adar Poonawalla, the Chief of Serum Institute of India was administered the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on Saturday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s nationwide mega vaccination drive.
Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter and shared a video of taking the Covishield vaccine himself which has been manufactured by his company.
The Central Hovernment has already bought 11 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute.
A total of Total of 191,181 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID 19 on Day 1 of the massive nationwide vaccination drive.
I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse it’s safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself. pic.twitter.com/X7sNxjQBN6
— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 16, 2021
