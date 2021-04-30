Senior TV Journalist Rohit Sardana passes away

Senior TV Journalist Rohit Sardana succumbs to COVID 19 complications

By Sagarika Satapathy
Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed to COVID-19
TNI Bureau:  Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed due to COVID-19 complications on Friday.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary took to Twitter to inform about his untimely demise of the journalist. Sardana died of a heart attack this morning.

Rohit Sardana had tested negative in RT-PCR test. But, his CT Scan report came positive for Covid-19 on April 24.

 

Rohit Sardana, who had a long association with the Zee Media, left the News channel to join Aaj Tak in 2017 and hosted the debate show Dangal.

He had hosted Taal Thok Ke, a debate programme which discusses contemporary issues in India on Zee News.

