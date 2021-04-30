Senior TV Journalist Rohit Sardana passes away

TNI Bureau: Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed due to COVID-19 complications on Friday.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary took to Twitter to inform about his untimely demise of the journalist. Sardana died of a heart attack this morning.

Rohit Sardana had tested negative in RT-PCR test. But, his CT Scan report came positive for Covid-19 on April 24.

एक हफ़्ते पहले बुख़ार और बाक़ी लक्षण आने के बाद टेस्ट कराया था. RTPCR नेगेटिव आया लेकिन CTScan से कोविड की पुष्टि हो गई थी. अभी हालत पहले से बेहतर है. आप सभी अपना और अपने परिवारजनों का ख़याल रखें. pic.twitter.com/mq4fC9HQ9L — रोहित सरदाना (@sardanarohit) April 24, 2021

Rohit Sardana, who had a long association with the Zee Media, left the News channel to join Aaj Tak in 2017 and hosted the debate show Dangal.

He had hosted Taal Thok Ke, a debate programme which discusses contemporary issues in India on Zee News.

अब से थोड़ी पहले @capt_ivane का फ़ोन आया।उसने जो कहा सुनकर मेरे हाथ काँपने लगे।हमारे मित्र और सहयोगी रोहित सरदाना की मृत्यु की ख़बर थी।ये वाइरस हमारे इतने क़रीब से किसी को उठा ले जाएगा ये कल्पना नहीं की थी।इसके लिए मैं तैयार नहीं था।ये भगवान की नाइंसाफ़ी है..

ॐ शान्ति — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 30, 2021

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

Senior Journalist & Anchor Rohit Sardana passes away🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 this is cruel — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 30, 2021