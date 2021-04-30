Senior TV Journalist Rohit Sardana passes away
Senior TV Journalist Rohit Sardana succumbs to COVID 19 complications
TNI Bureau: Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed due to COVID-19 complications on Friday.
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary took to Twitter to inform about his untimely demise of the journalist. Sardana died of a heart attack this morning.
Rohit Sardana had tested negative in RT-PCR test. But, his CT Scan report came positive for Covid-19 on April 24.
एक हफ़्ते पहले बुख़ार और बाक़ी लक्षण आने के बाद टेस्ट कराया था. RTPCR नेगेटिव आया लेकिन CTScan से कोविड की पुष्टि हो गई थी. अभी हालत पहले से बेहतर है. आप सभी अपना और अपने परिवारजनों का ख़याल रखें. pic.twitter.com/mq4fC9HQ9L
— रोहित सरदाना (@sardanarohit) April 24, 2021
Rohit Sardana, who had a long association with the Zee Media, left the News channel to join Aaj Tak in 2017 and hosted the debate show Dangal.
He had hosted Taal Thok Ke, a debate programme which discusses contemporary issues in India on Zee News.
अब से थोड़ी पहले @capt_ivane का फ़ोन आया।उसने जो कहा सुनकर मेरे हाथ काँपने लगे।हमारे मित्र और सहयोगी रोहित सरदाना की मृत्यु की ख़बर थी।ये वाइरस हमारे इतने क़रीब से किसी को उठा ले जाएगा ये कल्पना नहीं की थी।इसके लिए मैं तैयार नहीं था।ये भगवान की नाइंसाफ़ी है..
ॐ शान्ति
— Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 30, 2021
More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021
Senior Journalist & Anchor Rohit Sardana passes away🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 this is cruel
— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 30, 2021
Rohit Sardana was the sharpest young anchor I have met. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the phrase, precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen, he was destined for great things. Our newsroom is in deep shock
— Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) April 30, 2021
