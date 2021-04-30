Odisha records single day recovery of 5014 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a single-day recovery of 5014 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 385414.

A record number of 697 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 512 from Sundargarh, 405 from Nabarangpur, 339 from Nuapada and 322 from Bargarh.

While Odisha has so far reported 444194 Covid-19 positive cases. The active cases now stand at 61698.

COVID 19 Recoveries in Odisha on April 30

State Pool – 145

New recoveries – Khordha (697), Sundargarh (512), Nabarangpur (405), Nuapada (339), Bargarh (322) Cuttack (293), Puri (285), Jharsuguda (243), Bolangir (224), Sambalpur (172) Jajapur (147), Keonjhar (140), Mayurbhanj (136), Baleswar (135), Ganjam (88), Kalahandi (78), Bhadrak (73), Nayagarh (70), Rayagada (66), Gajapati (65), Sonepur (65), Anugul (61), Jagatsinghpur (59), Kendrapara (48), Koraput (48), Kandhamal (30), Deogarh (22), Malkangiri (20), Dhenkanal (16) and Boudh (10).