TNI Morning News Headlines – April 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8681 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 4948 quarantine and 3733 local contact cases.

➡️ 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Koraput and Sundargarh, 2 each from Khordha & Rayagada, 1 each from Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,043.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seals Indradhanu (ID) Market for 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

➡️ Another journalist and theatre artiste from Kalahandi Bhanu Rath succumbs to COVID 19.

➡️ COVID surge: All shops, business establishments in Cuttack to remain closed from 2 pm everyday.

➡️ Commissionerate Police nabbed Gangster Shakil’s aide Sheikh Babu following encounter on Cuttack outskirts.

➡️ Odisha health workers will continue to get Rs 50 lakh insurance cover.

➡️ Shortage of Covid vaccine: Covid vaccination halted in Boudh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sonepur districts today.

India News

➡️ India reports 3,86,452 new COVID 19 cases, 2,97,540 recoveries and 3498 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,87,62,976 including 31,70,228 active cases, 1,53,84,418 cured cases & 2,08,330 deaths.

➡️ Total of 15,22,45,179 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 28,63,92,086 samples tested up to 29th April 2021, for COVID 19. Of these 19,20,107 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Delhi: 2 arrested for hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir. 10 vials recovered. They used to sell Remdesivir at Rs 35,000-50,000 per piece.

➡️ Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urges PM Narendra Modi to prioritise vaccines for weaker sections in view of shortage.

➡️ Former Attorney General of India, Soli Sorabjee passes away. He was 91.

➡️ One worker died after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant in Kanpur.

➡️ Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal and others booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to 74 per US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in Indian Premier League.

World News

➡️ US denies issuing new guidance to Americans to leave India.

➡️ Air Cargo Import, Delhi Customs facilitated smooth clearance of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies from UAE: Delhi Customs

➡️ A military plane on Friday brought the first US emergency coronavirus supplies to help India; more flights expected next week.

➡️ Japan stands with India in her greatest time of need. We have decide to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen generators & 300 ventilators: Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India.

➡️ At least 40 killed, over 100 injured in stampede at religious bonfire festival in Israel.

➡️ 300 Oxygen Concentrators from Hong Kong reach India.