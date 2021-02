TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, Braja Kishore Parida, Senior Journalist of Odia Daily ‘The Sakala’ passed away in a road mishap near Hanspal Square, Bhubaneswar late last night. He was 57.

Prior to ‘Sakala’, he also worked with ‘DD News’, ‘Samaya’ and ‘Prajatantra’. Braja Kishore Parida hailed from Cuttack.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter, who is married.

The journalist fraternity in Odisha have condoled his shocking demise.