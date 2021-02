TNI Bureau: According to latest report, 25 students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla, Sambalpur District have tested positive for Covid-19. It has been confirmed by District Administration.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Sub-Collector and PD DRDA have reviewed the situation at VSSUT.

Out of 673 Covid-19 active cases in Odisha, Sambalpur has 98 – highest in the State followed by Sundargarh (87), Bargarh (52), Balasore (45), Khordha (42), Cuttack (36) and Jajpur (35).