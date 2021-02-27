TNI Morning News Headlines – February 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Passengers coming to Odisha from 5 Covid high risk States instead of 12 – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undergo home isolation for 7 days.

➡️ Senior Journalist Braja Kishore Parida dies in Road Mishap.

➡️ On Magha Purnima, Trinity will don the Gaja Uddharana Besha at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

➡️ Bhubaneswar recorded temperature of 40.4°C on Friday, 2nd highest temperature for February in past 10 years.

➡️ Ipsita Priyadarsini of Cuttack among final contestants of Mrs Femina 2021.

India News

➡️ India reports 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 12,771 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,10,79,979 including 1,59,590 active cases, 1,07,63,451 cured cases & 1,56,938 deaths. Till now 1,42,42,547 Vaccinated.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 24th January is 21,46,61,465 including 8,31,807 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to all states and UTs after extending COVID 19 guidelines till March 31st.

➡️ In wake of the IT System Transition from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0, there will be no vaccination exercise on Saturday and Sunday (Feb 27 and 28): Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Uttarakhand flash floods: A total of 72 bodies and 30 parts of human bodies recovered from different locations. Of these, 40 bodies and 1 body part has been identified.

➡️ People take holy dip on the occasion of ‘Magh Purnima’ in Prayagraj; Prayagraj District Administration showers flower petals on devotees at Triveni Sangam, on the occasion of ‘Magh Purnima’.

➡️ One body recovered from the site in Pratap Nagar area where a fire broke out this morning. 28 fire tenders on the spot.

➡️ Delhi Police ASI allegedly shoots himself dead with his service pistol in PCR van while on duty.

➡️ Budget session of Goa Legislative Assembly to be held between March 24 and April 16.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates The India Toy Fair 2021.

➡️ PM Modi to receive CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award next week.

➡️ AG KK Venugopal refuses sanction for contempt of court case against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

➡️ Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Uttarakhand National Highway project.

World News

➡️ US announces ‘Khashoggi ban’ for 76 Saudi individuals for threatening dissidents overseas

➡️ Saudi crown prince approves operation to ‘capture or kill’ Khashoggi.

➡️ US man kills neighbour, cooks her heart with potatoes to feed it to his family.