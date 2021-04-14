Sambit Patra trolled over ‘Balasore Package’ Tweet

Sambit had sought to link Balasore Package to Pipili Bypoll

By Sagar Satapathy
Sambit Patra trolled on Twitter
TNI Bureau: BJP’s National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra was heavily trolled today for his objection to the Rs 155 Crore package announced by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for Balasore.

While Naveen fulfilled the poll promise, Sambit started tweeting accusing Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra of partisanship. He also mocked Secretary to CM (5T) who had visited Balasore along with the Chief Secretary, by calling him ‘Acting CM’.

Sambit drew flak for his tweets and most slammed him saying there was nothing wrong to announce development projects in other parts of the State.

A few others called it an act of desperation while one user asked whether he is shifting focus to Balasore.

Here are some tweets:

