Sambit Patra trolled over ‘Balasore Package’ Tweet

TNI Bureau: BJP’s National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra was heavily trolled today for his objection to the Rs 155 Crore package announced by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for Balasore.

While Naveen fulfilled the poll promise, Sambit started tweeting accusing Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra of partisanship. He also mocked Secretary to CM (5T) who had visited Balasore along with the Chief Secretary, by calling him ‘Acting CM’.

Sambit drew flak for his tweets and most slammed him saying there was nothing wrong to announce development projects in other parts of the State.

A few others called it an act of desperation while one user asked whether he is shifting focus to Balasore.

Here are some tweets:

Sambit Bhai, seems you are panicking now. You know #PipiliBypoll is all about higher victory margin for BJD. That's your pain. Yes, poll promises are fulfilled in Balasore. Are you not happy? Go and see in Bijepur, Patkura and Tirtol too. Development is on the cards. https://t.co/DhaUptpnBu — Subrat Chhatoi (@subratchhatoi) April 14, 2021

I think sir you're really stressed due pandemic.

I'm afraid your infection of complaining might infect us😂😂

Why can't you appreciate the good work done by @Naveen_Odisha and be happy for your party member @pcsarangi?

Live more & complain less — Nisikant Naik (@NaikNisikant) April 14, 2021

Let’s stop all development works in Odisha as they will influence Pipli by-election. — Abanti Padhi (@AbantiPadhi) April 14, 2021

Sambit Patra have no political base in Odisha. Please go to your favorite place – TV studio — Sankar Tripathy (@SankarTripathy8) April 14, 2021

Sambit Ji, the people of Odisha have already discarded you….and the same thing is going to happen with your Pipili candidate. Save your face and go back to your TV Studio. People of India are missing their favorite Comedy show. — Mukesh Patra (@MukeshP16438017) April 14, 2021

Seems that Sambit Babu has come under the grip of heat wave after campaigning for losing candidate! — Sibani Mohanty (@SibaniM52523340) April 14, 2021

I don’t understand why Sambit Patra makes irresponsible statements whenever he comes to Odisha. — susantdash (@susantdash17) April 14, 2021

Sambit Babu – it’s not your TV show where you can speak nonsense. Balasore and Pipli are different. — tukunanayak (@tukunan61181745) April 14, 2021

Why are you jealous with the development of Pratap Nana's constituency ? You don't like him or any personal grudges ? — Kedar Padhi (@padhi_kedar) April 14, 2021

Balasore package has nothing to do with Pipli… Why are you needlessly displaying your political and intellectual immaturity. — Surjya Dash (@SurjyaDash1) April 14, 2021

ସମ୍ବିତ ବାବୁ, ରାଜନୈତିକ ନାଟକ ବନ୍ଦ କରନ୍ତୁ । ବିହାରରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଦଳ ଓ ନେତା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଚାଲିଥିବା ସମୟରେ ଅନ୍ୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ସଭା କରିଥିଲେ ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଗୁଡ଼ାଏ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ । ବିହାରରେ ଦେଇଥିବା ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପୂରଣ ହୋଇନି । ସୁଧୁରି ଯାଆନ୍ତୁ, ନହେଲେ ଜନତା ସୁଧାରି ଦେବେ । https://t.co/G3mDsaacSX — Subrat Chhatoi (@subratchhatoi) April 14, 2021

ସମ୍ବିତ ବାବୁ ତ ପୁରୀ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ମଣ୍ଡଳୀର ଲୋକ, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର କଥାରେ କାହିଁକି ମୁଣ୍ଡ ପୁରାଉଛନ୍ତି ? ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ ତ କିଛି କହୁନାହାନ୍ତି ! କଥା କଣ ? ଲାଗୁଛି ପାତ୍ର ବାବୁ ନନାଙ୍କ ସିଟ ଉପରେ ଆଖି ପକେଇଲେଣି !!! ହେଇଟି…. ନନା ଟିକେ ଦେଖିକି! ପାତ୍ର ବାବୁ କମ ଜନ୍ତୁ ନୁହନ୍ତି, ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ବନବାସ ପଠାଇ ନିଜେ ମାଡ଼ି ବସିବେ । — Mo Odisha (@MoOdisha6) April 14, 2021

ଆରେ ସମ୍ବିତ ବାବୁ, ଆପଣ ତ ପିପିଲି ବାସୀଙ୍କ ଆଖି ଖୋଲିଦେଲେ । ଆଜି ସେମାନେ ବି ବୁଝିଗଲେ ଯେ ନବୀନ ବାବୁ ଯାହା କୁହନ୍ତି, କରି କି ଦେଖାନ୍ତି । ସେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ଦେଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ପାଳନ ଆଜି ପୁରା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ପିପିଲି ବାସୀ ଏହାକୁ ମନେ ରଖି ବିଜେଡ଼ିକୁ ବିପୁଳ ଭୋଟରେ ଜୟଯୁକ୍ତ କରାଇବେ । — Mo Odisha (@MoOdisha6) April 14, 2021

ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଭାବେ ବାଲେଶ୍ଵର ପାଇଁ ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ପ୍ୟାକେଜ ଘୋଷଣା କରିବା କଣ ତାଙ୍କର ଭୁଲ ? ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିକାଶ ହେଲେ, ଆପଣ ଖୁସି ହେବା କଥା । ରାଜ୍ୟର କି ଦେଶର ବିକାଶ କଣ କେବଳ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଦଳର ହିଁ କରିବ ? ଆଉ ଯଦି କିଏ ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ଯୋଜନା କରୁଛି ତେବେ ତାହା ଆଖିରେ ଯାଉନାହିଁ । — Arunima Biswas (@ArunimaBiswas10) April 14, 2021