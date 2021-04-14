Sambit Patra trolled over ‘Balasore Package’ Tweet
Sambit had sought to link Balasore Package to Pipili Bypoll
TNI Bureau: BJP’s National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra was heavily trolled today for his objection to the Rs 155 Crore package announced by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for Balasore.
While Naveen fulfilled the poll promise, Sambit started tweeting accusing Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra of partisanship. He also mocked Secretary to CM (5T) who had visited Balasore along with the Chief Secretary, by calling him ‘Acting CM’.
Sambit drew flak for his tweets and most slammed him saying there was nothing wrong to announce development projects in other parts of the State.
A few others called it an act of desperation while one user asked whether he is shifting focus to Balasore.
Here are some tweets:
Sambit Bhai, seems you are panicking now. You know #PipiliBypoll is all about higher victory margin for BJD. That's your pain.
Yes, poll promises are fulfilled in Balasore. Are you not happy? Go and see in Bijepur, Patkura and Tirtol too. Development is on the cards. https://t.co/DhaUptpnBu
— Subrat Chhatoi (@subratchhatoi) April 14, 2021
I think sir you're really stressed due pandemic.
I'm afraid your infection of complaining might infect us😂😂
Why can't you appreciate the good work done by @Naveen_Odisha and be happy for your party member @pcsarangi?
Live more & complain less
— Nisikant Naik (@NaikNisikant) April 14, 2021
Let’s stop all development works in Odisha as they will influence Pipli by-election.
— Abanti Padhi (@AbantiPadhi) April 14, 2021
Sambit Patra have no political base in Odisha. Please go to your favorite place – TV studio
— Sankar Tripathy (@SankarTripathy8) April 14, 2021
Sambit Ji, the people of Odisha have already discarded you….and the same thing is going to happen with your Pipili candidate. Save your face and go back to your TV Studio. People of India are missing their favorite Comedy show.
— Mukesh Patra (@MukeshP16438017) April 14, 2021
Seems that Sambit Babu has come under the grip of heat wave after campaigning for losing candidate!
— Sibani Mohanty (@SibaniM52523340) April 14, 2021
I don’t understand why Sambit Patra makes irresponsible statements whenever he comes to Odisha.
— susantdash (@susantdash17) April 14, 2021
Sambit Babu – it’s not your TV show where you can speak nonsense. Balasore and Pipli are different.
— tukunanayak (@tukunan61181745) April 14, 2021
Why are you jealous with the development of Pratap Nana's constituency ? You don't like him or any personal grudges ?
— Kedar Padhi (@padhi_kedar) April 14, 2021
Balasore package has nothing to do with Pipli… Why are you needlessly displaying your political and intellectual immaturity.
— Surjya Dash (@SurjyaDash1) April 14, 2021
ସମ୍ବିତ ବାବୁ, ରାଜନୈତିକ ନାଟକ ବନ୍ଦ କରନ୍ତୁ ।
ବିହାରରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଦଳ ଓ ନେତା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଚାଲିଥିବା ସମୟରେ ଅନ୍ୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ସଭା କରିଥିଲେ ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଗୁଡ଼ାଏ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ।
ବିହାରରେ ଦେଇଥିବା ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପୂରଣ ହୋଇନି ।
ସୁଧୁରି ଯାଆନ୍ତୁ, ନହେଲେ ଜନତା ସୁଧାରି ଦେବେ । https://t.co/G3mDsaacSX
— Subrat Chhatoi (@subratchhatoi) April 14, 2021
ସମ୍ବିତ ବାବୁ ତ ପୁରୀ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ମଣ୍ଡଳୀର ଲୋକ, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର କଥାରେ କାହିଁକି ମୁଣ୍ଡ ପୁରାଉଛନ୍ତି ? ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ ତ କିଛି କହୁନାହାନ୍ତି ! କଥା କଣ ? ଲାଗୁଛି ପାତ୍ର ବାବୁ ନନାଙ୍କ ସିଟ ଉପରେ ଆଖି ପକେଇଲେଣି !!!
ହେଇଟି…. ନନା ଟିକେ ଦେଖିକି! ପାତ୍ର ବାବୁ କମ ଜନ୍ତୁ ନୁହନ୍ତି, ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ବନବାସ ପଠାଇ ନିଜେ ମାଡ଼ି ବସିବେ ।
— Mo Odisha (@MoOdisha6) April 14, 2021
ହଁ ସମ୍ବିତ ବାବୁ- ରାଜନୀତି ମାନେ 'କଥା ଆଉ କାମ ଅଲଗା ହେବା! 155 କୋଟି ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣାରେ ଆପଣଂକ ତଣ୍ଟିରେ କଣ୍ଟା ହେଇ ଅଟକିଛି। ବାଲେଶ୍ବରରେ ବିକାଶ ଦଉଡୁ, ଅସୁବିଧା କଣ ଅଛି।ସେଇ ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ତ ଆପଣଂକର ଆଗରୁ ଥିଲା ନା। #ବୁଦାବାଡିଆ
— ସବ୍ୟସାଚୀ ଅମିତାଭ (@SpeaksSabya) April 14, 2021
ସମ୍ବିତ ବାବୁଙ୍କ ଦୁଃଖ ର କାରଣ ହେଲା। ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀଯୁକ୍ତ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ସବୁ ପ୍ରତିଶୃତି କୁ ଯଦି ଏମିତି ପୁରଣ କରିଚାଲିବେ।ତାଙ୍କ ଦୋକାନ ରେ ତାଲା ଲାଗିଯିବ।ତାଙ୍କ ମିଛର ପସରା ପାଖକୁ ଆଉ କିଏ ଆସିବ। @Pranab3333 @ByomakeshRay @pranabpdas @lpmoohapatra9
— Chitta Ranjan Raula (@ChittaRaula) April 14, 2021
ଆରେ ସମ୍ବିତ ବାବୁ, ଆପଣ ତ ପିପିଲି ବାସୀଙ୍କ ଆଖି ଖୋଲିଦେଲେ । ଆଜି ସେମାନେ ବି ବୁଝିଗଲେ ଯେ ନବୀନ ବାବୁ ଯାହା କୁହନ୍ତି, କରି କି ଦେଖାନ୍ତି । ସେ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ଦେଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ପାଳନ ଆଜି ପୁରା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ପିପିଲି ବାସୀ ଏହାକୁ ମନେ ରଖି ବିଜେଡ଼ିକୁ ବିପୁଳ ଭୋଟରେ ଜୟଯୁକ୍ତ କରାଇବେ ।
— Mo Odisha (@MoOdisha6) April 14, 2021
ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଭାବେ ବାଲେଶ୍ଵର ପାଇଁ ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ପ୍ୟାକେଜ ଘୋଷଣା କରିବା କଣ ତାଙ୍କର ଭୁଲ ? ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିକାଶ ହେଲେ, ଆପଣ ଖୁସି ହେବା କଥା । ରାଜ୍ୟର କି ଦେଶର ବିକାଶ କଣ କେବଳ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଦଳର ହିଁ କରିବ ? ଆଉ ଯଦି କିଏ ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ଯୋଜନା କରୁଛି ତେବେ ତାହା ଆଖିରେ ଯାଉନାହିଁ ।
— Arunima Biswas (@ArunimaBiswas10) April 14, 2021
ବାଲେଶ୍ଵରର ବିକାଶ କଣ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିକାଶ ନୁହେଁ @sambitswaraj ବାବୁ ? ବାଲେଶ୍ଵରର ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ଯଦି ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ପ୍ୟାକେଜ ଘୋଷଣା ହେଲା ତେବେ ଏଥିରେ ଅସୁବିଧା କେଉଁଠି ? ପିପିଲି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ସହିତ ଏହାର ସମ୍ପର୍କ କଣ ? @Naveen_Odisha ଯାହା କହନ୍ତି ତାହା କରନ୍ତି । ତେଣୁ ତ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବିକାଶ ଧାରା ଜାରି ରହିଛି।
— Sasmita Pattnaik (@SasmitaPattna18) April 14, 2021
@Sambitswaraj is clearly annoyed with @dpradhanbjd camp, actually what he said yesterday about Dharmendra’s work is nothing sort of a dig at him for unable to make in-roads in Odisha despite of his own abject failure in 2019 election. Clear rift between two camps is visible.
— Prem (@premchopad) April 14, 2021
Comments are closed.