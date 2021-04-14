CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled; Class 12 Exams Postponed

TNI Bureau: In view of the developing Corona situation, the Government has cancelled CBSE Board exams for Class 10th and postponed 12th exams till May 30.

CBSE Board exams for Class 10th will not be held this year and that students will promoted on the basis of an internal assessment. The results of Class 10th Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However for the 12th exams, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

The decision was taken after a meeting presided over by PM Narendra Modi with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and top government officials.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.