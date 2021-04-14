Congress Candidate for Pipili Bypoll Ajit Mangaraj dies of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Congress candidate for by-election to Odisha’s Pipili Assembly segment, Ajit Mangaraj succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Public Relations Officer at Apollo Hospital, Rakesh Ray confirmed the demise of Ajit Mangaraj today.

Earlier on Saturday, Mangaraj had tajen to Twitter to announce his health condition.

With this, the bypoll, which is scheduled on April 17 will be postponed to another date as he is from a registered political party. Congress will be allowed to select a new candidate.

Ajit Mangaraj had secured 9830 votes in 2019 assembly elections.

Ironically, sitting MLA from Pipili, Pradeep Maharathy had also sucumbed to post Covid complications.

CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and PCC President Niranjan Patnaik have condoled the demise of Ajit Mangaraj.