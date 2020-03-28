Railways converting Coaches into Isolation Wards to fight COVID-19

TNI Bureau: The Indian Railways responded to the SOS of PM Narendra Modi to start preparations for converting its Coaches into #COVID19 Isolation Wards to face any situation that arises in future.

The move is aimed at ensuring healthcare access in remote areas in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Northern Railways has already manufactured the first prototype of isolation wards. Once finalised, every Railway Zone will produce a rake of 10 coaches every week.

Some modifications are being made in the existing Coaches such as removing the side partition next to the main door on each end, converting one Indian toilet on each side into a bathing room, removing middle berths, etc.

Extra bottle holders will be provided for holding medical equipment. Plastic curtains in each cabin will be added to ensure isolation. All ladders for climbing up to the middle and upper berths, will be removed.