English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Breaking News @ CoronaVirus Situation in USA

By TNI Bureau
111

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) is under the grip of Coronavirus. The pandemic continues to play havoc in the country with COVID-19 confirmed cases rising to 104,142.

👉 18,707 new #COVID19 positive cases; 400 deaths in USA.

👉 USA Death Toll – 1,695; Total Cases – 104,142.

Related Posts

Indian Scientists reveal Microscopic Images of COVID-19

Global Corona Update: Italy reports 10.5% Fatality Rate

👉 New York – 606 deaths, 46,262 cases.

👉 Trump invokes Defense Production Act, forcing General Motors to manufacture Ventilators.

👉 512 members of #NewYork Police Department test poditive for #CoronaVirus . Two #COVID19 deaths reoorted too.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!