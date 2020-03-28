Breaking News @ CoronaVirus Situation in USA

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) is under the grip of Coronavirus. The pandemic continues to play havoc in the country with COVID-19 confirmed cases rising to 104,142.

👉 18,707 new #COVID19 positive cases; 400 deaths in USA.

👉 USA Death Toll – 1,695; Total Cases – 104,142.

👉 New York – 606 deaths, 46,262 cases.

👉 Trump invokes Defense Production Act, forcing General Motors to manufacture Ventilators.

👉 512 members of #NewYork Police Department test poditive for #CoronaVirus . Two #COVID19 deaths reoorted too.